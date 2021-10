Fernanda Flores talked about her new fashion collection and how she partnered with Korbel Champagne to make clothing pieces to fit their bottles. She talked about moving to the United States from Mexico, and how she is proud of everything she has accomplished in the last few years.

Follow Fernanda on Instagram @FerFloresOficial for updates on her collection and other projects she is working on.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 19, 2021.