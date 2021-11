Cheyenne Floyd and her daughter Ryder talked about what it is like to share their lives on camera. They also talked about their new nail polish line, Nails by Ryder K. Cheyenne said she likes her daughter to be involved in the projects they work on.

Catch Cheyenne and Ryder on “Teen Mom OG” at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays on MTV. You can purchase the Nails by Ryder K nail polish at ThatsRyderK.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 17, 2021.