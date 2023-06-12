Captain Pike, Number One and the entire “Star Trek” crew are back for a new season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

For those who have never really watched the series, you can jump right into this one. You don’t have to be up-to-date on the entire “Star Trek” universe.

“It’s a perfect series for the Trek Uninitiated,” explained Rebecca Romijn to KTLA 5’s Scott “Movie” Mantz. “So many of the series have become so serialized, it’s a little bit intimidating to try and jump in and understand what’s going on. These are all standalone episodes and it’s a little bit of a throwback to the original series, we really tried to embrace the original series.”

Scott is a huge fan of the franchise and pointed out the relationship between Chris Pike, played by Anson Mount, and Commander Una Chin Riley, played by Romijn.

“I think their friendship goes all the way back to the academy days,” Mount explained. ” Rebecca said it best earlier that Pike has a kind of imposter syndrome. He’s never quite understood why they made him a captain. But she’s the one who’s able to help him see that all those weaknesses that he feels distracted by aren’t necessarily weaknesses. If you turn them on their head, they can actually be seen as strengths.”

Season 2 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” premieres on June 15 on Paramount+.