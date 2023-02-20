Rebel Wilson is about to become a bride.

The “How To Be Single” actress got engaged over the weekend at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

She posted a picture on Instagram in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle with her now-fiancee, Ramona Agruma.

“We said,” the caption read of the photo that shows the pair embracing with a kiss and showing off the ring.

Instagram: @rebelwilson

Wilson also thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger for helping pull off the “magical surprise.”

Instagram: @rebelwilson

Last June, Wilson revealed she and the fashion and jewelry designer were dating. She revealed the news on social media along with the caption:

“I thought I was searching for a Disney prince, but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess!”