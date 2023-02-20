Rebel Wilson is about to become a bride.

The “How To Be Single” actress got engaged over the weekend at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

She posted a picture on Instagram in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle with her now-fiancee, Ramona Agruma.

“We said,” the caption read of the photo that shows the pair embracing with a kiss and showing off the ring.

Wilson also thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger for helping pull off the “magical surprise.”

Last June, Wilson revealed she and the fashion and jewelry designer were dating. She revealed the news on social media along with the caption:

“I thought I was searching for a Disney prince, but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess!”