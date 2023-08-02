Fans of “The Office” will remember the hilarious dinner party Michael Scott hosted in Season 4.

For those who’d like to relive that moment, Rainn Wilson is giving a lucky winner the chance and it’s for a good cause.

Wilson, along with former costars Steve Carell and Angela Kinsey, announced they’re partnering with fundraising platform Prizeo to host The Office Dinner Party.

“Calling ‘The Office’ fans! Steve Carell, Angela Kinsey, and I are bringing a few lucky winners and their guests to join us for a super swanky, private dinner party in L.A. on Sept. 29,” Wilson explained in a video posted to Instagram.

“We promise it won’t be as awkward as the last one,” a puppet of Kinsey said in the video.

The private dinner party will also include a “super swag bundle” where you’ll get a Dwight beet pin, Schrute Farms koozie and a limited-edition Dwight t-shirt.

The winner and their guest will also have their airfare to Los Angeles paid for as well as their hotel accommodations for two nights.

To enter for a chance to win, donate at least $10 to Lide Haiti, a nonprofit founded by Wilson and his wife that provides arts and education programs to girls in rural Haiti.