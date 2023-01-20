Legendary singer and songwriter David Crosby, known for his folk-rock music, has passed away at 81 years old.

Crosby was part of the band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, who was also referred to at the “first American supergroup.” Despite the friction that was present between the members of the group, there was no denying that Crosby could sing.

Crosby lent his voice to other huge hits and harmonies throughout the years as well.

Crosby’s bandmates, numerous stars and many fans have posted tributes to Crosby on social media.