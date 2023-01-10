Kevin Cronin is the iconic voice and one of the founding members of REO Speedwagon.

The band’s hits are decades old but are still popular to this day, and they’re still taking to the stage. They’re set to perform in Southern California this week.

“We keep our standards high. We’re enjoying what we’re doing,” said Cronin to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

For the next two weeks, Cronin’s twin sons Josh and Shane’s band Sir, Please will be the group’s special guest on the whole California/ West Coast run of shows.

“I get to be a proud dad and (have it) be just a bonding experience,” he gushed.

The “Can’t Fight This Feeling” singer said his sons were big into basketball growing up, but then one day they approached their famous dad to inquire about the music business.

“Shane is an amazing singer, I should be so lucky to be able to sing like this guy,” he said. “Josh is a great bass player/ songwriter.”

Shane recently graduated from USC in May with a major in vocal music and Josh is set to finish his last semester as a Trojan.

“My daughter Holly also graduated from there. So, we’ve done our part to help the University of Southern California,” he laughed.

REO Speedwagon hits the stage on Jan. 11 at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks. For tickets head here.

Doors open at 7 p.m.