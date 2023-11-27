Applause, a round of applause.

The reviews are in for Beyoncé’s upcoming film based on her successful Renaissance World Tour.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” premiered in Los Angeles on Saturday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

The film follows the tour, provides behind-the-scenes moments and features commentary by Queen Bey.

The 32-time Grammy winner wrote, produced and directed the film herself.

“Were ‘Renaissance’ the movie simply a recording of the show, it’d be a treat in itself. By weaving in behind-the-scenes footage and interviews that reveal where ‘Renaissance’ came from and how it got to be here, Beyoncé serves up a fully satisfying meal,” wrote Angie Han from The Hollywood Reporter.

Han did have this critique: “Less effective are the occasional instances when Beyoncé resorts to cliché and metaphor to express the more nebulous ideas propelling her forward. ‘As human beings the way we work, the way we hustle, we really have become machines, and time is the battery source,’ she says. But what seems like it should be the start of a deeper existential conversation quickly moves on to more quotidian material of Beyoncé noting in rehearsals that she hasn’t taken a day off in over a month.”

“She mentions the challenge of balancing motherhood, marriage and work, but offers little insight into how she goes about managing it all,” Han continued. “While the sentiments seem sincere, her reticence around them keep her innermost self at arm’s length.”

Steven J. Horowitz of Variety called the film a “documentary about the pursuit of perfection, with dazzling results.”

“The audience is a main character in the film, and their reaction is as rapturous as one would expect: We see tears, flashy outfits and knowing nods when Beyoncé sings certain lyrics — and that extends to her crew members and dancers, singers and musicians,” he wrote. “All of them lavish praise on her throughout, although it’s not hard to see why.”

“The biggest growth in my artistry has come from overcoming failure, conflict and trauma,” she said in the film according to Horowitz. “But the next phase of my life, I want it to come from peace and joy. I am who I am, and you take me, or you don’t. It’s a really beautiful place to be as a woman… It’s the best time of my life. I thought I was there at 30, but nah, it’s getting better. Life is getting better. I spent so much of my life a serial people pleaser, and finally, I don’t give a f–k.”

Not only did the film receive praise from media outlets, but some big names weighed in with their reviews.

Ava DuVernay took to her Instastory immediately after to celebrate the film.

“This woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond. Every decision that a director makes in the course of our work, she does brilliantly. But then, add the fact that she goes out there and performs in front of hundreds of thousands of people at a genius level? Now you’re talking about a phenom- no hyperbole. Phenomenal.” the “When They See Us” filmmaker wrote.

She went on to call the film “stunning,” but one part made her especially “emotional.”



“She talks candidly about having to fight to be heard as a Black woman leader working at a high level of difficulty. Having to endure being second-guessed often and gaslit constantly. We actually see moments of this happening to her on camera,” she continued. “People directly doubting, shortchanging, gaslighting her. I haven’t seen that described in a film before. Something that I’ve experienced far too often, unfolding on the big screen.”

“What a masterful and inspiring film on many levels. Thank you for sharing with us so much Bey,” wrote singer Janelle Monáe on Instagram.

Tyler Perry didn’t mince words when giving the “Alien Superstar” her flowers.

“I’m so proud of her. She keeps going above and beyond. Showing up in full grace, full voice and adding higher layers to her own cake,” he wrote to Instagram. “This film is so much…

It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s heartfelt, it’s a dedication, it’s an education, it’s a businesswoman, it’s a blueprint, it’s art, it’s a vocalist, it’s a dancer, it’s an entertainer, it’s a superstar, it’s a mother, sister, daughter, cousin, wife, it’s brilliant. It’s BEYONCÉ!”

“Congrats to you and all of Parkwood, but most of all congrats to all of us who get to see it! God bless you, my friend.”

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” hits theaters on Dec. 1.