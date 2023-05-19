On the 15th premiere anniversary of its previous installment at the Cannes Film Festival, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiered at the same film festival and the first reviews are in. Fair warning though — some of the reviews aren’t so great.

In “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, Jones, played by Harrison Ford, adventures in a race against time to find a legendary dial that will change the course of history.

IGN’s Siddhant Adlakha referred to the film’s action as dull, unexciting, and impactful.

“Dial of Destiny lumbers from scene to scene, with action that never quite manages to be exciting,” he wrote. “The action in Dial of Destiny is dull by comparison, whizzing by too quickly to land, and with physics too cartoony to leave a lasting impact.”

Although David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter claims the film sends a “sweet blast of pure nostalgia” and “a reminder of how much fun those early movies were,” he also argues that it was hard to enjoy because of “how glaringly fake so much of it looks.”

“The more the films have come to rely on a digital paintbrush, the less hair-raising their adventures have become,” he wrote.

On the other hand, there were some positive reviews.

When compared to the other Indiana Jones movies, Peter Bradshaw from The Guardian says this one “has quite a bit of zip and fun and narrative ingenuity with all its MacGuffiny silliness that the last one really didn’t.”

Several critics also praised Harrison Ford’s return as Indiana Jones.

“Ford is beyond triumphant,” said Lex Briscuso from Slashfilm. “His performance shines in the sense that the audience can feel the deeply emotional send-off he personally is giving his character in every quip, every punch, and every heartfelt adage that comes off his lips.”

“At 80 years old, Ford himself really gives it his all, even though the role initially requires him to look like he’d rather be anywhere else,” Robbie Collin from The Daily Telegraph added.

The film is set to release in theaters on June 30 this year.