Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and her, now ex-husband, Mike Hill, made headlines for their recent split.

She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News just how hard it was to announce the divorce after being married for two years.

“For us, it’s like doing it twice. You do it privately, then you have to let the world know. It’s not easy,” she explained.

The couple decided to make the breakup public due to “RHOA” fans being invested in the relationship since the beginning.

Another big change for Bailey was walking away from the Bravo reality series.

“I felt like it was the right time to move on. I am so passionate about my acting career, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do but I didn’t want to commit to it until I could fully commit to it.”

However, her recent appearance at BravoCon 2022 did have her miss working on the show.

“I did get bit by ‘The Real Housewives’ bug,” she explained. “We have the best fans!”

One thing is for sure, the reality star knows how to get the party started.

She’s teamed up with Seagram’s Escapes to whip up a ghoulish cocktail for Halloween. It’s called Spooky Sangria and will be a hit, whether you’re at a party tonight or just hanging out at home.

Rim your glass with cookie frosting to give it a bloody look and add in red wine and Seagram’s Escape’s strawberry daiquiri flavor.

From there just make the drink your own by adding the fruit of your choice and enjoy.