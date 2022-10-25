The recent reunion of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has garnered headlines with tales of drama and betrayal.

Things have gotten so heated that Kathy Hilton, mother to Paris and Nicky Hilton, has reportedly said she won’t return to the show if Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne stayed on board.

When it comes to which side Sutton Stracke is on, she’s Team Kathy.

“I feel really bad about what’s happened to her in the press and, what I think might be, insinuations about her character. I think they’re wrong, ” Stracke explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “It makes me feel sorry for what’s going on.”

When it comes to Hilton’s comments about possibly leaving the show, Stracke stays out of it.

“I don’t think any of us have any jurisdiction over who returns and who doesn’t,” she clarified. “That’s like playing God.”

The socialite is tight with costar Garcelle Beauvais, who has had a rough go during the reunion and this past season. Stracke says she and the actress are best friends on and off-screen.

“I adore her and I adore her kids. Jax and I have a special little bond. I hate what happened to him, it’s truly disgusting. Garcelle is so strong and she’s such a great mother,” she said.

Over the summer, Beauvais’ 14-year-old son was bullied and harassed online.

One thing “RHOBH” fans know about Stracke is that she’s a “pajama girl.”

She’s launched her own set of pajamas made of organic cotton right here in Los Angeles. Her mission when it comes to sleepwear is sustainability.

Stracke is also working on her acting skills.

She’s working alongside her friend Jennifer Tilly in Season 2 of “Chucky” on the SyFy Network.

New episodes of “Chucky” drop Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Part 3 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Bravo.