One of Bravo’s biggest stars will not be at BravoCon this week. She’s apparently been disinvited for using a partial racial slur.

Ramona Singer was an original member of the “Real Housewives of New York” and was on the show for 13 seasons. She’s also starred in the first season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and is also on the show’s fourth season set for release in December.

Ramona Singer

However, during an interview with Page Six this week, the Bravolebrity was asked about an article in Vanity Fair that alleges she used racist language while on the set of the show.

In response to this, she allegedly sent a text to the reporter with an abbreviation of the slur. The outlet even provided a screengrab.

In October of 2021, “RHONY” cast member Eboni K. Williams filed a formal complaint against Singer in the weeks leading up to the Season 13 reunion. TMZ reported that the complaint was about an alleged comment Singer made that Williams felt was “racially motivated.”

Williams’ complaint came after a crew member made a similar complaint.

Williams is the first Black cast member of the New York Housewives franchise.

Someone who was present during a specific scene of “RHONY” told Vanity Fair that “Ramona slammed her hands on the table. She goes, ‘This is why we didn’t need Black people on the show. This is gonna ruin our show.'”

Singer told the outlet that “absolutely” did not happen. “In fact, I supported adding diverse cast members well before before [sic] Eboni was added.”

Singer’s name has since been removed from the BravoCon app and her name or photo doesn’t appear on the convention’s website in the “Who’s Coming” section.

The three-day event allows fans to meet all of their favorite Bravolebrities from reality shows like “Below Deck,” “Real Housewives,” “Shahs of Sunset” and more.

BravoCon is set to take place in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 through 5.