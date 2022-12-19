Weeks after the public was shocked by the romance of “GMA 3: What You Need to Know” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Eboni K. Williams is weighing in.

Williams is a lawyer and a television personality who has dissected the drama for her podcast “Holding Court.”

“Having a significant news background myself, I suspect Kim Godwin and the powers that be at ABC News, are going to do as they should do what is in the best interest of the organization,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I do not expect to see Amy and T.J. to coanchoring together at any point in the future.”

Williams also predicts that Robach will return in “some capacity” and they will find another use for Holmes within the organization.

The “State of the Culture” host called the situation “extremely messy.”

“I think it’s extremely messy in any context. I think it’s extremely messy when it’s two individuals. I do think they are both accountable, to be clear. Two individuals that are in such visibly high-profile positions such as network television news,” she further explained.

Williams’ legal prowess surprised fans of the Bravo reality series.

She explained how she wanted to show females that you can be “fun, glamorous, interesting, entertaining, sophisticated and academic.”

“My goal as a housewife for Season 13 of ‘Real Housewives of New York’ was to marry those two concepts. I think it’s so important,” she explained.

New episodes of “Holding Court” drop every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts.