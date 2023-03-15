M. M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose were on top of the world when their hit song “Naatu Naatu” from the film “RRR” won Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars.

During his acceptance speech, Keeravaani revealed he’d grown up listening to the Carpenters and started singing part of his speech to the tune of the duo’s hit “Top of the World.”

“‘RRR’ has to win, pride of every Indian,” Keeravani sang, “and must put me on the top of the world.”

The speech caught the eye of Carpenters singer Richard Carpenter.

He and his kids took to social media to create a congratulatory video for Keeravaani and Chandrabose.

“Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours,” Carpenter’s caption read.

They sang and reworked the lyrics of “Top of the World” to praise the Oscar winners.

“Congratulations!” the singer’s daughters ended their video saying.

“Naatu Naatu” is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telugu-language action film “RRR” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

The song has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off.