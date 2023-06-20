Every day Rick Ross is hustling and that hustle helped one Georgia clinic remain open.

The Boss donated $30,179 to the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, which almost had to close until the hip-hop artist stepped in.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me,” Ross told Channel 2 Action News. ”I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of health care.”

Ross also is a resident of Fayette County, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

The clinic offers “free healthcare services for uninsured, lower-income patients,” according to its website.

The care includes primary medical care, mammograms, dental and vision care, mental health services, CT scans, ultrasounds, MRIs and more.

“I look forward to continue to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors,” Ross said, according to Channel 2.