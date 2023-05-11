Rihanna and A$AP Rocky found love not only with each other but with their first child.

As the couple currently awaits the arrival of baby number two, fans have now learned the name of their son as he approaches his first birthday.

Daily Mail obtained the live birth certificate for the child and learned his name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

Hip-hop fans will note the first name pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan member RZA. The early ’90s rap group from Staten Island included RZA, Method Man, the late- Ol’ Dirty Bastard, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa. The artists are known for hits like “C.R.E.A.M.,” an acronym for Cash Rules Everything Around Me, “Wu-Tang,” and “Protect Ya Neck.”

The birth certificate shows that little RZA shares the same middle name as his father, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.

The couple’s baby is set to celebrate his first birthday on May 13.

During her Super Bowl halftime performance in February, the “Diamonds” singer revealed her baby bump to the public for the first time.

The couple then shared more family photos in a spread for British Vogue.

In the cover story, the Fenty Beauty founder called motherhood “legendary.”

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter.”

There’s no word on when Rihanna and Rocky’s second child is due.