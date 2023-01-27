If you’re unable to catch Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Arizona, you can at least get some new merchandise.

The superstar is bringing her Savage X Fenty lingerie line to a pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District ahead of her big performance. The shop will be selling the brand’s exclusive Game Day collection, which includes hoodies, beanies, football-themed boxers, sweatsuits and even a crop top jersey.

The items are also available online via the brand’s website.

The pop-up opens Friday and lasts through Sunday.

The store’s hours are from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.