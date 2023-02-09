Just days before Rihanna is set to hit the stage for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, she dropped a teaser video to amp up fans.

The video is featured on the superstar’s Instagram.

It’s titled “Run This Town,” which references her verse on Jay-Z’s 2009 hit song with the same title.

The video takes place in Barbados, the singer’s native country with a woman doing a young girl’s hair and mentioning how long it’s been since Rihanna hit the stage.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice the woman’s hands have tattoos similar to that of the “Umbrella” songstress.

The film then cuts to a young girl as the beat of the song drops, she puts on a pair of sunglasses and embodies the no-nonsense persona of Rihanna. As she struts down the street, people walking by quickly get out of her way.

Her attitude softens when she sees other kids flying kites.

Then a caption across the screen reads:

“My whole life was shaped on this very road. I was just a little island girl flying kits in the cemetery, but I had big dreams.”

The so-called Rihanna Navy has been waiting for years for new music from the superstar. Her last album “ANTI” was released in 2016.

In Thursday’s pre-Super Bowl press conference, she explained how she had to cram her nearly 20-year career into a 13-minute performance.

“Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be okay,” she explained to Variety. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. Game time is at 3:30 p.m. PST.