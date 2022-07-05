All that work work work seems to have paid off.

Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire in America.

According to Forbes, the 34-year-old is worth about $1.4 billion. For the third year in a row, the Barbados-native made the publication’s annual list of America’s richest self-made women. Overall, she came in at number 21 but she’s the only billionaire under 40 on the list.

The “Diamonds” singer’s wealth isn’t just from her lucrative music career. Her makeup line Fenty Beauty is her most valuable asset, which helped launch her to billionaire status. She owns about 50% of the company.

“The cosmetics company, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020,” Forbes reported. “Her stake in the fast-growing cosmetics company comprises the majority of her fortune.”

The nine-time Grammy winner has also taken the fashion world by storm. Her lingerie line Savage X Fenty broke barriers as it featured models of various shapes and sizes. She owns about a 30% stake in the line which reportedly raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

Her high-fashion clothing line Fenty, which was under the LVMH brand, shuttered in February 2021.

With all this success, the singer finds time to give back. Her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) “supports and funds groundbreaking, effective climate resilience and justice programs around the world,” according to the website.

Rihanna’s businesswoman is worth $1.8B. Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is the youngest non-billionaire on the list at 24-years-old. She has a net worth of $600 million.