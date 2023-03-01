Puma and Rihanna are joining forces once again after taking the athleisure world by storm years ago.

“She’s back,” the German sportswear company posted to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to mark the return of the Fenty x Puma collaboration.

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the line is a nod to her last name.

Back in 2014, the “Diamonds” singer became the brand’s creative director, which marked her debut in the fashion world. Under the partnership, Fenty x Puma launched the famous fluffy slides, a variety of unique footwear, and clothing styles.

Her last collection with the brand was in 2017, the same year she launched her makeup company, Fenty Beauty.

Following her final collection with Puma, Rihanna released a high-end fashion brand called Fenty under the LVMH luxury goods conglomerate. She made history as the first woman to create her own brand under the company. Unfortunately, the brand shuttered in 2021.

She remains in the fashion industry with her successful lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty.

This year is starting off hot for the star.

She returned to music for the first time in years to perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show all while announcing she is pregnant with her second child. The artist is also nominated for her first Oscar for her song “Lift Me Up,” which is featured in the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Rihanna is set to perform at the ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.

So far there’s no word as to when the Puma collaboration will be released. The company just teased its followers by saying “coming soon.”