Rihanna is lending her voice to the character of Smurfette in Paramount and Nickelodeon’s upcoming “Smurfs” animated film.

Not only is the Fenty Beauty mogul serving as a producer for the movie, but she’s also dropping new music for the project.

Rihanna is set to write and perform original music for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While at CinemaCon, Rihanna said she was excited to be playing the “blue bada–.”

“I get to show up in my PJs in my third trimester,” the singer said. “I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day.”

The “Diamonds” singer is currently pregnant with her second child.

The upcoming film is described as “a comedic, musical adventure ‘that sets out to answer one of life’s biggest questions: What is a Smurf?'” the publication reported.

Chris Miller, of “Puss in Boots,” is set to be the movie’s director.

The movie is slated to be released on Feb. 14, 2025.