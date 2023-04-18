There’s a reason it’s called the “Mansion in the Sky” and you’re going to want to see this.

Pop star and Fenty makeup brand CEO Rihanna purchased a $21 million penthouse in Los

Angeles, formerly owned by actor Matthew Perry.

Rihanna purchased $21 million ‘Mansion in the Sky’ formerly owned by Matthew Perry. (Source: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth)

The luxurious four-bedroom, 9,290-square foot penthouse is located on the 40th floor in The Century condominium building. Famed for its panoramic city, ocean and mountain views, the massive estate includes a living room with two fireplaces, a game room, a home theater, four outdoor terraces, and a dining room with surrounding glass walls that accentuate the panoramic views. The chef’s kitchen is embellished with island seating and a dining table for more casual dining.

Rihanna paid $21 million for new L.A. penthouse with panoramic views. (Source: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth)

The penthouse has a game room and home theater. (Source: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth)

The chef’s kitchen has island seating and a dining table. (Source: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth)

The penthouse has a game room and home theater. (Source: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth)

Rihanna’s new L.A. mansion includes four bedrooms and nearly 9,300 square feet. (Source: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth)

Panoramic city, ocean, and mountain views of L.A. (Source: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth)

The penthouse has a huge master suite with multiple living spaces. (Source: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth)

Rihanna is no stranger to Hollywood living, as she’s been a resident of the 42-story luxury condo community since 2014. She has also owned or rented at least a dozen Hollywood homes, including two Beverly Hills homes that she currently rents out. With the purchase of her new, higher-floor pad at The Century, she will gain an additional bedroom, three more bathrooms, and nearly 6,000 additional square feet.

A favorite amongst celebrities, The Century has been home to many stars including Paula Abdul, Denzel Washington, Candy Spelling, widow of filmmaker Aaron Spelling; and Nick Molnar, Aussie co-founder of the digital payment platform Afterpay. Designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects in 2010, the building has four acres of plush private gardens, a 75-foot-long swimming pool, a screening room, yoga and Pilates studios, and a wine-storage facility.

Perry purchased the entire 40th floor of the building in 2017, and after completing renovations and significant upgrades, he listed it for $35 million two years later in 2019, advertising it as the “Mansion in the Sky.” He later reduced the price to $23 million before selling it to Molnar, who listed the property for $28 million a year later in 2022. The Perry and Molnar sales are two of the most expensive condo transactions in Los Angeles real estate history, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

Best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the fan favorite sitcom Friends, Perry has owned luxury homes in Pacific Palisades and Malibu Beach, in addition to his previous condo at The Century. Perry recently released his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” in November 2022 detailing his experiences in the spotlight.

Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show that captured more than 100 million viewers. During her halftime performance, she confirmed her second pregnancy with her current boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.