No doubt Rihanna needed to be well-rested and ready for her big halftime show for Super Bowl LVII.

Money appeared to be no object for the “Diamonds” singer to run this town for the big game.

During her stay in Arizona, she resided at a Paradise Valley home, about 30 miles from State Farm Stadium, reported TMZ. The sprawling 6,500-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five baths with plenty of room to spread out and every amenity you’d expect.

Outside features include a big pool and waterfall along with a pickleball court, putting green and basketball court.

In order to stay here, you better have the money.

The price tag for all of this during Super Bowl week cost a reported $85,000 a night.

The Fenty Beauty CEO reportedly paid over half a million dollars for her six-night stay.