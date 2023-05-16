Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough have settled their dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust.

The pair reached the agreement in a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday morning, PEOPLE magazine reported.

“They have reached a settlement. Families are happy,” Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla’s lawyer, told the magazine. “Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future.”

“[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it,” Riley’s attorney, Justin Gold, said.

Sources tell TMZ that Lisa Marie’s estate paid her mother an “undisclosed sum of money to settle the dispute, ” and it’s reportedly in “the millions.”

The next hearing and motion for approval is slated for Aug. 4.

Riley’s legal team is looking to seal the settlement request for both the Promenade and insurance trust, PEOPLE confirmed.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla, died in January after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

Just after her death, Priscilla’s lawyers questioned the “authenticity and validity” of a change to Lisa Marie’s living trust that was made in 2016.

The amendment removed Priscilla and Lisa’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees. It gave Riley and her brother, Benjamin, complete control of the trust. This includes the Graceland mansion, a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which all equates to $110 million back in 2022 according to reports.

Benjamin died in 2020.

According to documents obtained by CNN in January, Priscilla said she did not receive the amendment when Lisa was alive, which is required by her trust. Priscilla also noted that her name was misspelled.

Riley is the oldest child of Lisa Marie and her ex-husband, musician Danny Keough. She has 14-year-old twin daughters, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, from ex-husband Michael Lockwood.