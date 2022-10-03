Legendary drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the announcement read on Starr’s Instagram on Monday. “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home.

Initially on Oct. 1, Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan said in a statement on Facebook that the 82-year-old was sick but did not have COVID.

“Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight’s show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is cancelled,” the casino said.

The former Beatles’ drummer has cancelled the following seven tour dates following his illness and positive test:

Oct. 1 New Buffalo, Mi – Four Winds Casino

Oct. 2 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

Oct. 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

Oct. 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre

Oct. 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre

Oct. 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

Oct. 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagon Events Centre

“As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” the statement continued. “We will keep fans updated with any further news or changes.”

Starr and his band are currently on tour throughout North America.