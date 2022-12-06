French-born British pianist and composer Riopy joined us live via Zoom from New York City to share details on his world tour.

Riopy will be performing at the Regent Theater in downtown L.A. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The self-taught pianist also discussed the extended deluxe version of his album “Bliss.”

[extended] BLISS is available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 6, 2022.