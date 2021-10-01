Rising country star Raleigh Keegan performs new single ‘Way Back’

Rising country star Raleigh Keegan joins us live to share the scoop on his debut album, “Clocks Roll Forward,” & perform his hit single off the record, “Way Back.”

The master musician also shared how his unconventional upbringing has influenced his music, giving back with Habitat for Humanity, and how he bet big on his own dreams.

You can check out Raleigh’s single “Way Back” now, and his debut album “Clocks Roll Forward” will be released October 15th. You can also follow him on Instagram and Twitter.