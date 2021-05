California officials on Friday announced the state is on track for a wide reopening on June 15, laying out what changes Californians can expect when the date comes, including new requirements for indoor large events.

"We're at a point where we can actually move beyond saying we expect to open on June 15, to confirming that we're opening up June 15," senior advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Dee Dee Myers, said in a media briefing.