Television legend Norman Lear has died at 101 years old.

As a television creator, he was prolific, poignant and prophetic.

He was not only a writer and producer, but was also a citizen activist who combined topical conflict and comedy to create wildly popular sitcoms.

Producer Norman Lear attends the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on August 25, 2018 in Los Angeles. (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

His reworking of a British series into the landmark “All in the Family” changed television forever.

Lear’s death was announced via his Instagram account early Wednesday morning. Immediately the comment section was flooded with condolences by some big names.

“Rest in peace Norman. You brought so much joy to us all,” wrote Christopher Lloyd.

“The best. What a life,” commented Chelsea Handler.

“Rest in peace dear Norman. Thank you for opening doors, hearts, and minds,” wrote comedian and actress Wanda Sykes.

Ava DuVernay wrote, “You did beautiful things with your long and mighty life, kind sir. Will always remember your kindness and personal advice. Grateful.”

Tributes also began pouring in on other social media platforms as well.

Rob Reiner, who famously played Michael “Meathead” Stivic on “All in the Family,” honored the television creator in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

“I loved Norman Lear with all my heart,” he wrote. “He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family.”

“Abbott Elementary” creator and actress Quinta Brunson honored Lear by writing on X, “My GOAT. What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear.”

“Goodnight Norman. Love you. Thanks for raising me,” wrote Jon Stewart on social media.

“We have lost a giant..a man of great humor and dignity,” wrote Billy Crystal. “What an amazing life that has given so much to us all. He used laughter as a way to look at ourselves. A blessing to have been his friend for almost 50 yrs.”

Jimmy Kimmel issued a statement to Variety saying:

“It is obviously silly to want more time with a person who outlived a whole century but losing Norman Lear, even at 101 years old, feels unfair. His bravery, integrity and unmatched moral compass were equaled by his kindness, empathy, and wit,” Kimmel said. “Even at 101, Norman cared as much about the future, our children, and planet or as anyone I have ever known. He was a great American, a hero in every way and so funny, smart, and lovely man you almost couldn’t believe it. The privilege of working alongside Norman and the opportunity he gave me and my wife to get to know him and his beautiful family has been among the great honors and pleasures of my life. We were all very lucky to have him.”

Lear died Tuesday night in his sleep, surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, said Lara Bergthold, a spokesperson for his family.

He is survived by his third wife Lyn Davis, his six children and four grandchildren.