Robbie Amell talks about his new film ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’

Robbie Amell says his new film “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” is based on the video games.
“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” hits theaters on Nov. 24.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 24, 2021.
by: Romeo Escobar, Sam RubinPosted: / Updated:
Robbie Amell says his new film “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” is based on the video games.
“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” hits theaters on Nov. 24.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 24, 2021.