Actor Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time.

De Niro subtly slipped the information while in an interview for his film “About My Father.”

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained to ET Canada. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

When asked about his six children, the “Raging Bull” actor corrected the interviewer and revealed he had seven in his brood.

“I just had a baby,” he said.

However, he didn’t provide any additional information about the child.

According to Page Six, the mother of De Niro’s seventh child is Tiffany Chen. The couple reportedly worked together on the movie “The Intern” back in 2015.

They were reportedly first linked in 2021 and then celebrated the Academy Award winner’s 78th birthday in France, the publication reported.

Chen’s bump was visible while the pair were out to dinner last month per a video posted by X17onlineVideo.

De Niro has six children from previous relationships.

His first wife was Diahnne Abbott and they had a daughter Drena, 51, and a son Raphael, 46. He then had twin sons, Julian and Aaron who are 27, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He has a 24-year-old son, Elliot, and an 11-year-old daughter Grace with ex-wife Grace Hightower.