There’s more debate on the ticket front, with the frontman of the Cure calling out Ticketmaster just one day after their tickets went on sale.

The band took all necessary steps recently to make sure the tickets went to their fans and not in the hands of resellers by disabling transfer. They also kept their prices low because of that.

However, even with those steps in place. It didn’t go as the Cure had planned.

The band’s lead singer Robert Smith called out the ticket giant for adding outrageous fees.

“I am as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘fees’ debacle. to be very clear: the artist has no way to limit them,” he tweeted. “I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know.”

He went on to explain that fans should not buy tickets from scalpers.

“I have been told: StubHub has pulled listings in all markets except N.Y., Chicago, and Denver (i.e.. cities in states that have laws protecting scalpers),” he wrote. “Please don’t buy from the scalpers – there are still tickets available – it is just a very slow process.”

The ticket turmoil comes as fans of rapper Drake took to social media to blast the company for its overpriced tickets.

In 2022, Taylor Swift fans melted down the Ticketmaster website attempting to get tickets to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.

Due to the issue among Swifties, the site looked into its practices and changed some things up when it came time for Beyonce to sell tickets to her Renaissance Tour.

The debacle also caught the eye of lawmakers to look into how Ticketmaster handles business.

The Cure is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23, 24 and 25.