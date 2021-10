Switchfoot members Jon Foreman and Chad Butler said that it is a blessing to tour the world and play rock-and-roll music. They talked about the inspiration for their new album “Interrobang,” which they wrote during the pandemic. They also shared the story behind the album’s song “Lost ‘Cause,” saying it is a love song to the nation.

Swicthfoot’s new album “Interrobang” is available now wherever you get your music.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 8, 2021.