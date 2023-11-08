A trailer for the latest edition of the beloved (and controversial) Grand Theft Auto video game franchise is coming next month, according to the game’s developer.

On Wednesday, Rockstar Games provided an update about the status of the upcoming next-gen sequel in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary.

“In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution,” said Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games.

Houser promised that a trailer for the next installment of Grand Theft Auto would drop early in December.

“We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” Houser concluded in his message to fans.

Visitors queue to play “Grand Theft Auto V” at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, suburban Tokyo on September 19, 2013. (Getty Images)

It’s been more than ten years since a new and original Grand Theft Auto game was released. “Grand Theft Auto V” was released in September 2013, back when the world was still gaming on Playstation 3 on Xbox 360.

“Grand Theft Auto V” quickly became one of the most successful and best-selling video game entries in history, amassing billions in sales for Rockstar Games, creating a devoted online community and collecting a stockpile of awards and accolades.

The game has since been re-released on the successors to both Playstation and Xbox consoles — followed by the successor to those consoles — as well as ported to PC.

Like all entries in the video game series, GTAV was not without its controversies. Parental watchdogs, law enforcement agencies and human rights groups have all criticized the series throughout its history for its depictions of violence, sex and social issues.

Still, despite the criticisms, the series remains a mainstay in the video gaming community and fans have waited anxiously for any and all updates on the next installment, since it was officially announced last year.

Fans will finally get their first (official) look at the future of video gaming in just a few short weeks.