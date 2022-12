Rod Rinks aka “Tuddy” joined us to talk all about his new movie “Made in Mexico.” Tuddy is Mario Lopez’s right-hand man, and Mario gave him his nickname “Tuddy.” It was always a dream of his to come on KTLA and talk about one of his movies. “Made in Mexico” is a spin on his own life’s story. He had $25,000 and six days to shoot it.

“Made in Mexico” is available to stream now on Amazon, Apple TV, iTunes and Google Play.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 2, 2022