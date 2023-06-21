Wake up Rod Stewart fans, the rockstar has something to say to you.

On Wednesday morning the “Maggie May” singer set the record straight after comments he made were blown out of proportion.

“I’d like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media,” he tweeted. “I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good lord lets me.”

The singer said he plans to perform all of his hits at his upcoming shows in the United Kingdom, across the U.S., South America as well as his Las Vegas residency from now until 2024.

Last week, Stewart made comments that he wants to pivot away from rock ‘n’ roll music in an interview with BBC Breakfast. However, that sparked talk that he could be stepping away from the mic for good.

“During recent interviews, I’ve mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it’s something I’m very eager to share with you,” he clarified. “I could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and sung over the last six decades.”

Stewart said his hits are “like his children,” and he’d never give them up.

“I created them and I love them. I’ll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums!”

The “Baby Jane” singer ended his Twitter thread promoting his upcoming shows and album.

“I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can’t wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year.”