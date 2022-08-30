The city of Inglewood announced its first ever music festival.

Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop festival, will take place at Hollywood Park next year.

Inglewood’s mayor said the event will help bring in jobs and boost the local economy.

“Rolling Loud is a global festival playing Toronto, The Netherlands, Portugal, Miami, New York and now Inglewood,” explained Mayor James T. Butts Jr. “A festival of this caliber combined with Inglewood’s rich history is a winning combination of the City of Champions.”

Big names like Kanye West, Future and Cardi B have graced the Rolling Loud stages at various locations like Miami, Toronto and Oakland. About 100,000 fans are usually in attendance for the festival.

Last year, the festival was held in San Bernadino. The last time it was in L.A. was in 2019.

Rolling Loud is set to take place March 3-5.