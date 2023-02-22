The Rolling Stones and Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are reportedly coming together for new music.

Members of both bands have been spotted at recording sessions in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

Sources tell the publication that McCartney has recorded bass parts for an upcoming Rolling Stones project produced by Grammy Award winner Andrew Watt.

Starr is also set to play on the yet-to-be-announced album, though it remains unknown if he will fill in on drums for the late Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 at the age of 80.

It’s unclear if both Starr and McCartney will be on the same songs.

Back in 2021, frontman Mick Jagger revealed to the L.A. Times that the band has “a lot of tracks done.”

In a New Year’s post to Instagram in January, guitarist Keith Richards mentioned that “There’s some new music on its way.”

The Stones’ new project will sure be welcomed by fans, since the band hasn’t released any new original work since “A Bigger Bang” from 2005. They have released new songs as singles or as a part of a greatest hits collection that’s tied to their tours.

Their last album was 2016’s “Blue & Lonesome,” a collection of blues covers that featured Eric Clapton on two songs.