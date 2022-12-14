Román Zaragoza stars in the CBS series “Ghost,” which originated from the U.K.’s hit show. Although it is always nerve-wracking to do a show based on the original and is not always beloved, this comedy series has people crying with laughter.

The audience aren’t the only ones who are laughing and having a good time, the actor relayed. He said it’s been a great time on set thanks to the writers and cast members.

“It’s a dream job. I get to go and work with these amazing people and just laugh all day,” Zaragoza said.

“Ghost” is dropping its Christmas special at 8 p.m. Thursday night on CBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 14, 2022.