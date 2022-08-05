KTLA’s Olivia de Bortoli spoke with director Ron Howard and actors Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen about their new movie “Thirteen Lives,” which chronicles the rescue mission in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach were trapped in a system of underground caves that flooded.

Howard shared what he learned from this story and the lesson he took away after making the movie. Farrell and Mortensen also shared details about what it was like to film the intense diving scenes in the movie. They said they did more than they ever expected and there were definitely some moments of panic while filming, but the advice from diver Rick Stanton helped them push through.

“Thirteen Lives” is on Prime Video now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 5, 2022.