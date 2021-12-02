Rose Parade hosts Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons talk about the 75th anniversary of the parade

Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons talked about the 75th New Year’s Day Rose Parade. They also talked about two additional shows, “The Rose Reflection” and the four-part series “Rose Parade Uncovered,” which will show the preparation that takes place leading up to the parade.

Catch the first two episodes of “Rose Parade Uncovered” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, and the last two episodes at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. You can watch “The Rose Reflection” at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Tune in to the Rose Parade with Mark and Leeze on New Year’s Day on KTLA Channel 5.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 2, 2021.