Ram Charan stars in “RRR,” the first-ever homegrown Indian film to be nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars.

The movie’s song, “Naatu Naatu,” has already won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, and the film’s crew has their eyes set on the Academy Awards.

“I just wanted to be a guest in the show and now being nominated, I can’t wait to take that lady back home with our team,” Charan explained of the statue to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The megastar says being a part of the Oscars excitement is “the most satisfying feeling as an actor.”

“Coming from India, in 85 years of our film industry existence, you have acknowledged us and appreciated our film to the best,” he exclaimed. “I’m just happy to entertain more audiences in different parts of the country and it’s just time for us to be in this industry.”

“Naatu Naatu” translates to “dance dance,” and that’s what the actor did in the film. His electric moves definitely caught the eye of the audience and he joked that his “knees still wobble” when he thinks about the number that took seven days to rehearse. Shooting the scene took about 17 days.

However it turns out, dancing wasn’t necessarily something Charan did growing up.

“I was never a dancer as a child,” he revealed.

He also touted the song as the “most beautiful song” he’s ever been a part of.

When it comes to the S.S. Rajamouli-directed film, it’s been a smash hit as well. Charan credits that success to the film touching on many genres like drama and brotherhood.

“It’s about the camaraderie of these two guys. It’s a little bit about fighting against oppression in India. I think that it touched the sentiments of many people in many ways.”

“RRR” is streaming now on Netflix and it returns to theaters on March 1.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC.