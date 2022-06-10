Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright has been traveling all over the country in celebration of Pride that is taking off all around America.

Wainwright touched on his new album “Unfollow the Rules” that was released during the pandemic and now he can finally get on tour and share his music.

Not only did he make a personal album but he also created a special album in remembrance for Judy Garland and what would have been her 100th birthday.

Judy tapped her way into Rufus’s heart because she was just a beautiful performer and an icon for gay men. This is not the first time he had done something for Judy. Back in 2007 he did a tribute to her with the live album, “Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall.”

Wainwright has now made a “Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studio” album.

You can see Rufus perform his new music, classics, and Judy Garland’s greatest hits live Tuesday, June 14 at the Ford Theatre in Hollywood Hills. Tickets are available at theford.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 10, 2022.