Airbnb is offering a spooky stay in a recreation of the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage from Hocus Pocus. (Airbnb)

Grab a witch’s broom, an evil spell book and your trusty Black Flame Candle because we’re heading to Salem!

To celebrate the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+, the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1993 film, fans can now spend the night at the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage for the ultimate spooky sleepover.

Nestled in the heart of Salem, Massachusetts, Airbnb is renting out a once-in-a lifetime stay at an intricate recreation of the famous film cottage.

“We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the beloved films. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

Two guests can snag the haunted abode for an overnight stay on Oct. 20 only, at a rate of $31 per night and run amok, amok, amok in the spine-chilling woods.

Booking requests open on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

The decked out cottage will include all the creature comforts one may need.

“Wooden boards that groan under the weight of curious cats and cupboards filled with blood of owl and herb that’s red (and even a hair from Winifred’s head) await those who dare to explore the cottage’s dark corners,” says Airbnb.

Ghoulish knick knacks and tchotchkes await the chosen guests including plenty of potions, spells and of course, the Black Flame Candle.

“Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Salem, by broomstick or otherwise.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” will be streaming on Sept. 30 exclusively on Disney+.