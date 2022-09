Ryan Cabrera talked to us about his new single “Worth It” that he wrote for his now wife Alexa and she walked down the aisle to it on their wedding day. He also chatted more about his Wedding in Palm Desert and how it was a day of love for everyone involved.

Ryan’s new single “Worth It” is available now on all platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 22, 2022