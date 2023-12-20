If you’ve loved the “Barbie” movie and love the holidays, you’re in luck.

Ryan Gosling and music producer Mark Ronson just released “Ken the EP,” which has three versions of the song “I’m Just Ken.”

Among them includes “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie),” “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic)” and “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix).”

Ryan Gosling poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the “Barbie” movie, July 12, 2023, in London. On Dec. 20, Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” in the film — released the “I’m Just Ken” EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

They also released the music video for the festive version called “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).”

The video showed Gosling walking into a jam session at a music studio and sitting down at the piano.

He asks Ronson, “What if I lean into this ‘Hey girl’ thing and say ‘Hey girl, it doesn’t seem bad.’ Whatever we get, I lean into it and hit the gas I’m like ‘I’m just Ken.'”

“I think it’s different. I’m not saying I don’t like it,” Ronson explained. “The original has this delicate vulnerability that you just like fall in love with it.”

The two have the conversation as Christmas lights adorn the studio, and garland lays over the piano alongside a plate of gingerbread cookies.

“Everyone’s already heard the song, so I’m trying to mix it up. You know, just keep it fresh,” the Gosling said.

“The Christmas is making it fresh,” Ronson reasoned.

“The Notebook” actor then expressed worry that the song had “too much Christmas” and that no one would want to hear it after Dec. 26.

The pianist in the video then assured Gosling that there was nothing to worry about.

“I watch ‘Die Hard’ 50 to 60 times a year. It was filmed on Christmas, it was released on Christmas. I watch it year round.”

Gosling then put on his sunglasses and summoned the Kenergy for the song as the music hits.

The lights dim, the holiday lights shine and the band goes to town.

The song comes after “Barbie” is leading the pack of nominations for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

“I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” is available everywhere now