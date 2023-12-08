Actor Ryan O’Neal famous for his Oscar-nominated role in “Love Story” and starring in “What’s Up Doc?” has died. He was 82.

The ’70s heartthrob passed away on Friday, according to a lengthy three-post tribute on Instagram from his son, Patrick O’Neal.

“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick wrote on Friday to the social media platform. “This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.”

“My father, Ryan O’Neal, has always been my hero,” he explained. “He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop.”

A portrait taken on September 6, 1984 shows actor Ryan O’Neal giving a press conference during the presentation of his film “Irreconcilable Differences” during the 10th American Film Festival of Deauville. (Getty Images)

The actor was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

O’Neal was one of the biggest stars in 1970s, he worked with Peter Bogdanovich on “Paper Moon” alongside his daughter Tatu O’Neal. He also worked with Stanley Kubrick on “Barry Lyndon.

His work in television was steady from 70s in the 2010s. He appeared in “Bones” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Tatum O’Neal, left, a cast member in “The Runaways,” and her father, actor Ryan O’Neal, pose together at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 11, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The actor was also known for his decadeslong relationship with “Charlie’s Angels” star Farrah Fawcett. O’Neal published a memoir in 2012 entitled “Both of Us: My Life With Farrah.” Their longterm relationship was often in the news.

Twice divorced, O’Neal was romantically involved with Fawcett for nearly 30 years, and they had a son, Redmond, born in 1985. The couple split in 1997, but reunited a few years later. He remained by Fawcett’s side as she battled cancer, which killed her in 2009 at age 62.

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on ‘Peyton Place.’ That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about nine months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born,” Patrick O’Neal wrote. “My dad became an international movie star with ‘Love Story’ at the beginning of the 1970s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like ‘What’s Up, Doc?,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ ‘Barry Lyndon,’ ‘A Bridge Too Far,’ ‘The Main Event,’ and ‘The Driver.'”

He was born Patrick Ryan O’Neal in Los Angeles on April 20, 1941, and was the oldest son of novelist-screenwriter Charles “Blackie” O’Neal and actress Patricia Callaghan.

Actor Ryan O’Neal (C) poses with his son Patrick O’Neal (L), Los Angeles Angels television play-by-play announcer, and actor director Hart Bochner prior to the start of a baseball game between Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 21, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

As his career took him to great heights, his struggles with substance abuse also made headlines. However, Patrick let it be known that his challenges didn’t define his father.

“I will share my father’s legacy forever. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk s–t about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first,” he explained.

Actors Ryan O’Neal, left, and Farrah Fawcett are shown at the premiere of the film. “Chances Are,” March 5, 1989, in New York. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)

“My dad was 82, and lived a kick-a– life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred two rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe-to-toe with Smokin’ Joe. YouTube has it and trust me, it’s so awesome,” he continued. “Ryan by a majority decision. He loved boxing. And hitting the bag. My dad is a proud member of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame.”

Ryan O’Neal kisses Ali MacGraw backstage during the 74th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 24, 2002, in Los Angeles. The stars of “Love Story” presented the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

O’Neal leaves behind his four children — Tatum and Griffin, whom he had with his first wife, actress Joanna Moore; Patrick, whom he had with his second wife, Leigh Taylor-Young; and Redmond James Fawcett, his son with Farrah Fawcett.