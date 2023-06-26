Hollywood is taking to the tracks as these actors turn from the big screen to the Grand Prix.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny along with Michael B. Jordan have made a major investment in the world of Formula 1 racing.

The three men have invested in the Alpine F1 racing team.

Back in 2020, Reynolds and McElhenny bought the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC. They released a documentary series about it to FX and Hulu called “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Jordan has also dabbled in the world of football. He’s a minority owner of the Premier League team Bournemouth.

In a sign of growing interest in F1 racing, these three celebrities along with several other investors have invested a whopping $218 million into the team.

Alpine’s parent company, French automotive company Renault Group, said Monday that the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. The new investors include Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds.

Alpine currently ranks fifth in the constructors championship standings, though driver Esteban Ocon captured a podium at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix with a third-place finish.