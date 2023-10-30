SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will return to the bargaining table this week.

As negotiations continue, union leaders have called for members to “flood” the picket lines in the morning to “make your voices heard.”

However, progress is reportedly on the horizon.

SAG-AFTRA member James Hutson carries a picket sign outside Paramount studios on July 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors’ strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The two sides met on Saturday and Sunday, which marked four straight days of negotiations. The union said over the weekend the two sides “discussed all open proposals, including AI, with the AMPTP.”

Insiders tell The Wrap that “meaningful progress” was made regarding the “actors’ compensation for streaming services, which was said to be the biggest hurdle to a deal, as well as on a compromise on minimum rate increases that are said to be higher than what was negotiated by the AMPTP with the Directors Guild of America and Writers Guild of America.”

Among the most prominent issues remaining are revenue sharing from streaming, something studio executives have rejected, and the use of artificial intelligence.

Variety reports, that the union is concerned that AI will allow the “reuse of actor likenesses using cutting-edge rendering technologies,” meaning actors might appear in multiple productions while only being paid for the first one.

SAG members have been on strike since mid-July, weeks after members of the Writers Guild of America walked off the job.

The WGA struck a deal with the studios in September and ended their strike after five months.