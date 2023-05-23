In a spring and soon-to-be summer of labor woes, an actual labor agreement that both sides. are happy about.

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has made an agreement with Cameo, the site that allows fans to receive video messages from various actors, creators, athletes, celebrities, musicians, and influencers.

Cameo now has a new division called Cameo for Business where stars can make specific plugs for companies.

The C4B x SAG-AFTRA Agreement, “enables SAG-AFTRA members to cover the brand deals they make through Cameo for Business (C4B) under a SAG-AFTRA contract,” the union said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “With this innovative new agreement, SAG-AFTRA members will have the opportunity to count C4B earnings toward health and pension benefits, and brands will have access to even more fan-favorite professional talent for their marketing campaigns.”

This is distinctive from the celebrity getting videos made for individuals. Cameo for business is used when celebrities are pushing a specific product.

Deals made through Cameo for Business are a part of the SAG-AFTRA contract.

“The commercial industry has changed so much and we’re keeping up with it! I am so excited about this new agreement and proud that we found an innovative way for our members to have their work covered and earn towards their health and pension benefits. It’s a win for everyone involved. Now everybody can be #CoveredOnC4B!” said SAG-AFTRA President and Cameo talent,” Fran Drescher.

“Our mission at Cameo for Business is to seamlessly connect our talent with the brands they love for fast, high-performing creative marketing content. The talent experience is a top priority so we’re thrilled that this new SAG-AFTRA partnership will ensure that existing and new talent are easily covered and contributing to their essential membership benefits while engaging with brands on our platform,” said Cameo Co-Founder and CEO Steven Galanis.

As it turns out, many SAG-AFTRA members are already making videos for Cameo.

“Similar to the Influencer and Podcast Agreements, the C4B x SAG-AFTRA Agreement is another example of the ways in which SAG-AFTRA continues to innovate contracts to ensure that members have the opportunity to cover their work and be eligible for health insurance and retirement benefits, as well as be in good standing with the union, and have guidance and staff support every step of the way,” said National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.